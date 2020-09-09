Royce Diane Anderson, resident at the family farm on Dixon's Robben Road for over 50 years, died at home peacefully the evening of September 1. She had courageously endured breast cancer and resulting complications for over five years.Diane was born during World War II at McClellan Army Airfield in Sacramento, CA, the first child of Royce Myrtle Hall and Harry Dewey Hall, Jr., a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Forces. Captain Hall was serving in Europe when baby Diane arrived just three weeks before the D-Day invasion of occupied France. She was named for her mother Royce, but would be known as Diane throughout her life.After the war, the Halls moved to Alaska where Diane's father found work as a bush pilot. When she was only nine, Harry Hall was killed in an airplane crash, leaving Diane and her two siblings, Susan and Harry, with their mother. Alaska remained home for many years in the communities around Anchorage. There Diane gave birth to her son Terry in 1962 and daughter Trisha in 1965. Diane survived the great Alaskan earthquake of 1964, running outside with her two-year-old son and the family dog as the icy backroad cracked and ruptured. She later relocated to Dixon, CA with her two children, where her maternal relatives in the Lucas family had lived for decades (and where Diane had briefly attended Dixon High School). She met local farmer George Anderson, and the two married in 1968. The Anderson family welcomed a second daughter, Emily, in 1970.Together George and Diane successfully operated GEO Farms for over 30 years, raising tomatoes, sugar beets, corn, alfalfa, and beans among other crops. Diane also tirelessly supported her children in their sports and performance activities, and was even a one-time Little League coach. Over the years, the Anderson family enjoyed regular travels to Carmel, Disneyland, and Yosemite. Diane also visited the United Kingdom multiple times, and remained a passionate Anglophile.In her late forties, after her children had entered college, Diane chose to enroll herself. She hadn't received formal education since high school, but went on to earn highest honors for a Bachelor of Arts with a double major in History and Classical Civilizations from the University of California, Davis (1996) and a Master of Arts in History from Sacramento State University (2001). A member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society, Diane taught Classics at UC Davis and Humanities and Religious Studies at Sacramento State where, as Professor Anderson, she was respected as a thoughtful, disciplined instructor who treated her students with fairness.She was a crack shot, a sweet tooth, a gentle musician, a masterful designer of her husband's award-winning race car displays, a joyous holiday decorator, a friend to all animals (especially cats), and a treasured playmate to generations of children in her family. Diane was a proud feminist, and as an academic cherished stories of women who persevered to stand out in histories dominated by men. Laurel Thatcher Ulrich's "well-behaved women seldom make history" was a favorite quotation.Always self-effacing, Diane kept an open mind and a patient heart towards her friends and family, and was a consummate optimist. She maintained a smile to the end.Diane was preceded in death by her father, Harry, mother Royce, and son, Terry. She is survived by her husband of 52 years George Anderson of Dixon; daughter, Trisha Seastrom and son-in-law, Eric Seastrom; daughter, Emily Anderson; grandchildren, Lucas Seastrom and Hannah Anderson; sister, Susan Heath and brother-in-law, James Heath, brother, Harry Adams; and many beloved cousins, nephews, and nieces.In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to the Terry Anderson Memorial Scholarship Fund, which Diane and George established after their son's passing in 2003. Checks may be made payable to "Los Rios Colleges Foundation." Donors should include a note specifying the Terry Anderson Memorial Scholarship, either in the memo line or with a separate note accompanying the check. Mail to: Office of PhilanthropySacramento City College, 3835 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95822.