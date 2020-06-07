Rudy went to be with the Lord and once again, be reunited with his large Catanach family who had gone before him to Heaven.Rudy passed away at home under hospice care at the age of 78 on April 5, 2020 (on his mother's birthday), from Alzheimer's disease. Rudy was born June 4, 1941, at home on Cerro Gordo Road, Santa Fe, NM to Rosa and John Catanach. He had five brothers and four sisters. At the age of 16, Rudy left Santa Fe to move to San Francisco and worked at D.E. Burgess Company for 40 years as a tank, bridge and structure sandblaster. He applied hot tar coating to massive water and refinery tanks all over the Bay Area. Rudy also worked as a painter on the Golden Gate Bridge, Oakland Bay Bridge, San Rafael Bridge and many more high-rise buildings in San Francisco and the Bay Area. Rudy always made many friends wherever he worked and had lots of interesting stories to tell anyone, even strangers.Before Alzheimer's took our Rudy, he will always be remembered as being a fun person, never ending jokester, playing and singing countless songs on his guitar, but never quite finishing a song before starting another one. Rudy made friends wherever he went and at times, waved to complete strangers because he thought "he might know them." He had the "Catanach charm," always with a smile and a joke, and if you did not get the joke that was okay - Rudy still thought it was hilarious! He was kind to everyone and would give you the shirt off his back, always lending a helping hand to others and always content with little. The family remembers Rudy's love of fishing and boating on the Misty Dreamer, especially by the Golden Gate Bridge and Bakers Beach, camping up in the mountains (and putting up the tent that would never stay up in the middle of the night and waking up all the other campers). We always had lots of hectic times and fun times with Rudy. He also took the family on many trips to Lake Tahoe to visit the beautiful lake and the casinos. He was always "Uncle Rudy" to many relatives and friends and his signature " Bro" to many others. He loved to call out "Bro" to his grandson, Ryan, and Ryan would call back "Bro," always laughing.Rudy loved all kinds of music: Spanish music of course, from his youth in Santa Fe, and music of the 50's and 60's and military marches from the 4th of July military bands. On Sundays with his best friends, Robbie and Cindy (who were also his daughter's in-laws), he went bowling and had lots of fun trying to get a perfect game. Finally, Rudy loved most, road trips to Santa Fe, NM, his birthplace, to see everything he had enjoyed as a child and throughout his life - even driving two times to New Mexico in his 70's and got there not even using one map, just his memory and luck!Rudy leaves his wife, Joanne, of 47 years of marriage, and his two daughters, Liz (Chris) Morris and Emily (Adam) Brown. Rudy is preceded in death by his parents, Rosa and John; his brothers, Arthur (Alice),John Jr. (Jackie), Leo (Susie); and his sisters, Minnie (Inez), and Tina. Rudy is survived by his wife, Joanne; his brothers, Ernest (Mary Ann) and Lawrence (Norma); his sisters, Josie and Connie and his grandchildren, Ryan (Erin), Ashley, and Gabrielle (Spencer), one great-granddaughter, Carmela, and another great grandchild, who will be arriving in December. Rudy also leaves many nieces and nephews. We would like to thank American Hospice in Dublin for their wonderful, kind and gentle care which they provided for the family in the short time they cared for him while he was in home hospice.You will be missed dearly Rudy, and leave all the family remembering how you loved to laugh and your comedic spirit. A Celebration of Rudy Catanach's life will be held at a later time, where we look forward to sharing all the memories of Rudy and of his interesting life with his family and friends. You will be in our hearts forever.