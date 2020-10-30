1/1
Sally Aline Green
Sally Aline Green passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Friday October 16, 2020.She was raised on the family ranch that has been in the Pierce Family for four generations. She attended Gomer and Old Dover Elementary, graduated from Armijo High School in 1961. Upon obtaining her R.N. from St. Frances Hospital School of Nursing, she served in the U.S. Army Nurse Core at Fort Riley in Kansas, Japan and Vietnam. She was in the Army for four years, leaving as a First Lt. After leaving the Army she continued nursing at various California State Hospitals before being severely injured at CMF. Sally also was a private pilot, she loved to fish and has spent the past 11 years helping veterans with benefits and restoring old forgotten war vehicles so that they could be functional for local parades. Sally is survived by her brother, William (Barbara) Green; her twin sister, Susan Rosenberger; niece, Lisa (Doug) Dolezel; nephews, Michael (Brook) Rosenberger, Matthew (Carrie) Rosenberger; as well as many grand-nieces and nephews; special friends, Mac Ruff, Wells Cafarelli, DeeDee, Jeff Lippman; as well as the Catholic War Veterans. She is preceded in death by parents, Charles (Chuck) and Nancy Green and brother-in-law, Leslie Rosenberger. Due to Covid-19, burial at the Sacramento Valley Veterans Memorial Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Published in The Reporter from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
