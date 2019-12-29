|
A Funeral service for Sally Ann Carlozzi, 80 of Vacaville, will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, at Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 524 Elmira Road, Vacaville. Prior to the service a viewing will begin at 9 a.m. She will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road in Dixon. Sally passed away on Dec. 20. She was born in Cleveland, OH on March 1, 1939. Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020