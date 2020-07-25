1/1
Salvador Zuniga
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Salvador's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salvador Zuniga Ramirez passed away on July 16, 2020 at his Vacaville home. He was 52. Salvador was born on December 4, 1967 in Sonora, Mexico. He worked as a machine operator for 14 years in a macro plastic plant. He loved to BBQ, dance, listen to his jams, gamble, was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and supported those around him. He loved spending time with his family and friends, more than anything. He was a happy man and enjoyed joking around with his family; just to see them laugh. He will be missed dearly, and his memory will be cherished forever.Salvador is preceded in death by his father, Salvador Zuniga and niece, Jaylah Ruelas. He is survived by his mother, Maria; children, Cristal, Tanya, Stephanie, and David; son-in-law, Joseph; siblings, Primitivo, Efrain, Rodolfo, Maida Ruelas; and brother-in-law, Elpidio; three grandchildren; his wife, Norma Santos, and numerous family members and friends.A visitation will be held on Sunday July 26, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Mehl's Colonial Chapel. Mass will be held on Monday July 27th at 10am at Valley Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Valley Public Cemetery. Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
W00146140-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Valley Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporter.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved