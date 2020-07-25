Salvador Zuniga Ramirez passed away on July 16, 2020 at his Vacaville home. He was 52. Salvador was born on December 4, 1967 in Sonora, Mexico. He worked as a machine operator for 14 years in a macro plastic plant. He loved to BBQ, dance, listen to his jams, gamble, was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and supported those around him. He loved spending time with his family and friends, more than anything. He was a happy man and enjoyed joking around with his family; just to see them laugh. He will be missed dearly, and his memory will be cherished forever.Salvador is preceded in death by his father, Salvador Zuniga and niece, Jaylah Ruelas. He is survived by his mother, Maria; children, Cristal, Tanya, Stephanie, and David; son-in-law, Joseph; siblings, Primitivo, Efrain, Rodolfo, Maida Ruelas; and brother-in-law, Elpidio; three grandchildren; his wife, Norma Santos, and numerous family members and friends.A visitation will be held on Sunday July 26, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Mehl's Colonial Chapel. Mass will be held on Monday July 27th at 10am at Valley Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Valley Public Cemetery. Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.