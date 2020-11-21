Samantha Pauline Powers passed away on October 21, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends. Samantha was born on June 8, 1984 and lived in Vacaville, CA until moving to Jacksonville, OR in 2011 with her family. Samantha was born with Williams Syndrome, a genetic disorder that resulted in medical problems and cognitive learning delays. Early on it was easy to see Sam's gifts. Samantha had a relationship and understanding of God that was unlike anyone else and she shared this relationship with others. In school, Samantha did not want to be in a separate class and felt she belonged in the classroom with her neighbors and friends. Sam became the first Fully Included Student to graduate from Vaca High School. Samantha was asked to be a speaker at Chapman University on the importance of inclusion in education. Her honest and simple words changed hearts and minds. Sam bridged the gap between the disabled and non-disabled community and made the world a bit better. There was no magic to it, everything Samantha did, she did with love.Samantha was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jim and Sally Shock and Winfred and Pauline Powers, Sam's uncles, Tom and Bill Shock. Samantha is survived by her parents, Bud and Stacey Powers; brother, John Powers; sister and family, Sarah Eddy, John Eddy, Grant Eddy and Grace Eddy; Aunt and Uncle, Jane and George Bowse and Aunt, Nancy Shock; Aunties, Laurel Foss, Terri Aispuro, and beloved caregiver, Kim Evans; Sam's cousins and their families, Tracy and Janai Shock, Dustin and Karis Shock, Shelby and Wyatt Tomek. Samantha also leaves behind an incredible tribe of relatives and friends who became family. The family would like to express their appreciation to all of the educators and medical staff who have enriched Sam's life. Samantha lived a full and happy life. Sam was a social butterfly with an infectious laugh, sparkly blue eyes and a smile that lit up a room. Through her vulnerabilities, she taught us important lessons on life. Our sincerest hope is that Samantha's goodness will continue on through all that loved her. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date due to Covid 19.