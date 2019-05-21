Samantha Bloom passed away on May 15 following a three year battle with cancer. Her positive outlook on life, and never-quit attitude, left an impact on every life she touched. Samantha was born in Vallejo and lived in Dixon for 12 years. She was a junior at Dixon High School, where she competed on the junior varsity volleyball team and the varsity track team. She was a three-year letter winner in track, competing in the shot put and discus. Samantha was a passionate student who carried straight A's in honors and AP classes and aspired to attend college with the hopes of becoming a teacher. Despite her young age, she was an avid traveler, visiting many states in the US, and visiting Mexico, England, and the Bahamas. She enjoyed baking, spending time with her friends, drawing, and reading. Samantha is survived by her parents, Andy and Terri; younger sister, Cailin, and younger brother, Nathan, of Dixon. She is also survived by her grandmother, Diane Pearson, of Fallbrook, and grandparents Alan and Carol Bloom of Delmar, NY. Her spirit and zest for life will be missed by all who knew her.A celebration of life will be held for friends and family at the Dixon High School Theater on June 1, at 3 p.m.

