It is with profound sadness that we announce that Sandra Kay Osgood, known as "Kay" by friends and loved ones, passed away following a long illness in Vacaville, on July 26. She was 70 years old. Kay was born in Milan, IN on May 12, 1949 to her mother, Wanda Sheldon and father, Thomas C. Williamson. She grew up in both Indiana and Wisconsin before relocating to Fairfield in 1966. She married her loving husband of 49 years, Randy Osgood in 1970, and gave birth to two sons, Jeff and David Osgood. Kay was a loving mother and grandmother who was best known for her devotion to her family. She spoke with her mother and sister in Ohio by phone nearly every day. She enjoyed family gatherings, and loved making her sons and grandsons smile.Kay is survived by her mother, Wanda; sisters, Leah Joyce Cook, and Jeannie Johnson; brothers, Ralph and Gary Williamson; husband, Randy Osgood; sons, Jeff and David Osgood; niece, Julie Warburton, and three grandsons. She was predeceased by her sister, Glenna Romans.At Kays' request, there will be no services.
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 6, 2019