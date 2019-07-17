Resources More Obituaries for Saundra Brooks Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Saundra Pauline Brooks

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Saundra Pauline Brooks was born Jan. 29, 1948, in Oakland, to George and Ulalia Savannah McCauley. She was the fourth of six children born to this union. She was baptized at Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the youth usher board and sang in the youth choir. She graduated from Oakland Technical High School in 1965. She was Head "Pom Pom" girl and a member of the senior class advisory board. In August of 1966, Saundra married her high school boyfriend, Arnold K. Maxie and to this union a daughter, Nichelle Tonese was born. Saundra's first job was as a Youth Leader of the Oakland Recreational Department, where she organized after school activities for children. In 1968, she began her career at Pacific Telephone (Pacific Bell) as an Overseas Telephone Operator. She later received on the job training as an Outside Plant Engineer. She designed cable routes for service requirements in new subdivisions and she was the first female to be appointed Engineer in the Fairfield district. She later returned to school and in 1994, graduated from St. Mary's College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Management. Her unselfish character directed her towards a lifetime of community service. Saundra was an active volunteer for the Solano County Economic Opportunity Council (SCEOC) and the Fairfield/Suisun City Boys and Girls Club. She met many gracious and wonderful friends as an active Legacy Life member of the Fairfield/Suisun City/Vacaville section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), a service organization involved in promoting community health and the advancement of women. Later she rededicated her life to Christ and was baptized with her daughter at First Baptist Church of Vacaville. Saundra became a proud grandmother to Maxie Alyse Harrington in November of 1999 and she loved attending her granddaughter's sporting events and school activities. She began a new chapter in her life and in 2012, she married her best friend Wayne Brooks. They enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends and participating in the senior activities within their Casa De Flores retirement community. Saundra was preceded in death by her mother, Ulalia McCauley; nephew, George McCauley; brother, Charles McCauley; father, George McCauley, and her sister, Londa Jackson. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Nichelle Harrington; son-in-law, J. Paul Harrington; granddaughter, Maxie Harrington; step children, Wayne Brooks Jr., Rasheed Brooks, Ali Brooks and Breanna Brooks; brothers, Frederick McCauley and Cedric McCauley, and sister, Andrea Samad; brothers-in-law, James Jackson, Mikal Samad, James Sherrill and Eugene Tipton; sisters-in-law, Linda McCauley, Willeena McCauley, JoAnn Tipton and Marie Brooks. She will be missed by family, friends and all who knew her, including her many wonderful nieces and nephews, each claim they were her favorite. Memorial service will be Thursday, July 18, at 11 a.m., First Baptist Church 1127 Davis St., Vacaville, 448-6209.

