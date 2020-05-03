Secondo Fausto Sarpieri passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three daughters and in the hearts of his many friends, on April 27, 2020. Secondo was born in Italy, where he completed his undergraduate degree and began his teaching career. He came to the United States in 1959 and received his master's degree and special education credential at Eastern Michigan University. He taught in Michigan until 1966, when he moved to Vallejo.Secondo taught in the Special Education Program in Vallejo for eight years and was known for his skill, compassion and ability to team teach. He was an early advocate for and practitioner of mainstreaming special education students. Secondo was beloved by his colleagues, parents and students, who knew they could always count on him.Secondo received his administrative credential from San Francisco State University and became an elementary school principal, serving in that role in Vallejo at Curry-Grant, Patterson and Cave Schools. Secondo opened Patterson School. He later went to the school district office and served in a variety of capacities, including Director of Curriculum and Director of Secondary Education. Secondo retired from the Vallejo school district in 1997 and served as the Co-Director of the Summer Search Program.Secondo's colleagues had enormous respect and affection for him and considered him to be a role model. He was warm, buoyant, resilient, and wise. He encouraged people to work together and he built many fruitful partnerships with others in the school district and community. His work was marked by a strong belief in the value of education, deep and steady integrity, a creative spirit and a love of children and youth. Secondo was a humble man, always giving credit to others.Secondo met his wife Barbara in Ann Arbor, MI, where shortly thereafter, they moved to Vallejo and had 3 lovely daughters. Although Secondo had a distinguished career, his starring role, and the one that mattered most to him, was as a husband and father. He doted on his family and, they in turn, were devoted to him. His beautiful eyes lit up whenever he talked about his wife and daughters. Secondo had a gift for friendship and a wide circle of friends who adored him. He was a true gentleman. He was a delightful companion, always upbeat, generous, and thoughtful. He had a charming sense of humor that drew others to him. Secondo was unfailingly kind, even-tempered and fun to be with. He enjoyed being with people, volunteering, gardening, walking and especially wine tasting while trying out new restaurants with his friends and family. Secondo was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara. He is survived by his sister, Pina and daughters, Anna Maria, Katie and Tracy. His amazing spirit will live on in all of those he touched throughout his lifetime, especially his family and friends.