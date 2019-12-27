|
SGM Reyes was born in Honolulu and moved to the area in the late 1950s. He graduated from Armijo High School in Fairfield and was a proud Vietnam Veteran who retired from the US Air Force. SGM Reyes honored his parents, Great Grand Master Aleju and Maria Reyes by living and teaching Kajukenbo Martial Arts. He earned his black belt at the age of 16 while training with his father. He was a 9th degree, Senior Grand Master, red/silver belt when he passed. He also trained as a hula and fire dancer with his mother Maria. SGM Reyes taught Kajukenbo at 'Reyes Kenpo Karate' for over 55 years in Fairfield, Susiun, Travis and for the City of Vacaville Recreation Dept. He was a teacher, historian and foremost authority of the Kajukenbo system. SGM Reyes' dedication to maintaining the original Adriano D Emperado Kajukenbo system is unsurpassed. He was a pillar of the community and known worldwide for his teachings. He touched thousands of lives here in the area and around the world, he will be truly missed.SGM Alan M. Reyes is preceded in death by his parents, GGM Aleju and Maria Reyes and infant son, Tad Reyes. He is survived by his wife, Gina Reyes; children, Christopher Reyes, Loren and (Bridget) Ruport, Cherie and (Marty) Greenlee; grandchildren, Matias, Josephine, Aiyanna, and Makya; sisters, Marilyn Reyes and Te Reyes, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and the entire 'Reyes Kenpo Karate' family. Alan was extremely special to all of us. He opened his heart to friends, family, and everyone he met. Alan had a way of making all of us feel like we were his family by loving each of us unconditionally. Anyone who was lucky enough to meet him, knew they were in the presence of a truly special man. His wife, children, grandchildren, and family, all knew they were loved everyday. We will miss him with great sadness and remember him for his immense love for people, family and martial arts. Services are open to all who wish to honor and pay your respects to Alan and his family. In lieu of flowers, and details for services please refer to the following website for details. www.GoFundMe.com/f/alan-reyes.
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 10, 2020