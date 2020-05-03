Beloved Dixon High School teacher Mr. Shawn Tutt died in a car accident on March 31. He was 58. Shawn was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, teacher, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, his five children, two sons-in-law, and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his parents, and two brothers and their families.Tutt was highly visible in the Dixon community as a teacher for 23 years in the Dixon Unified School District. He coached youth sports for many years, and encouraged his high school students to become involved in giving back to their own community through service.In Mr. Tutt's honor his family has set up the Shawn Tutt Memorial Fund at First Northern Bank in Dixon. These scholarship funds will be awarded each spring at the DHS Community Scholarship Awards Night. Donations are being accepted at all First Northern Bank branches, or via paypal.me/tuttmemorialfund.In order to learn more about Tutt's life and legacy, and to provide a positive space to share your remembrances and stories about him, please visit the webpage the family has established at www.tuttmemorial.org.Memorial services will be announced and held later in the year in Dixon. Future details will be shared over the memorial webpage.
Published in The Reporter on May 3, 2020.