Shayne Marcus-Rios Milam
Shayne Marcus-Rios Milam, 29, of Vacaville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 28. Shayne suffered from depression and the disease of addiction. Now that he is in Heaven he suffers no longer.Shayne was born February 19, 1991 at Travis AFB to Shannon Milam and John Rios. He grew up in Vacaville surrounded by his loving family. He worked numerous jobs in the retail industry. His goal was to one day work in the medical field. Shayne had a big heart and loved to help people. Shayne dedicated himself to volunteer to causes for the betterment of children. He is recognized as a champion for his work in Nature of Sound to stop child abuse and sex trafficking through his unwavering support and kindness. Shayne had many interests such as movies, music, comics, and reading. Shayne had many amazing friends that have been there for him throughout the years. Shayne's proudest moment was when his son was born March 3rd, 2018. He was happiest when caring for his son.Shayne is survived by his son, Weston James; his brothers, Dakota Milam, Joshua Rios, Dylan Rios, Gregory Reil, Michael Kraak, and Branden Kraak-Barnett; his sisters, Brianne Garfield, Amanda Mcahren, Makayla Rios, and Miranda Reil; his parents, Shannon Milam and Jason Kraak, and John and Shelly Rios; his granny, Nancy Milam; and grandmas Mercedes Chipman and Sharon Kraak.Private services will be held Tuesday, Nov 10 at McCune Chapel. Flowers for the service may be delivered to McCune. Please have florist call for delivery time.There will be a gathering following the service at 1:30 PM at Andrews Park to celebrate Shayne's life.A trust fund will be set up for Weston James; donations for this can be sent to Shayne Milam's Memorial account at Travis Credit Union, 405506760.
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 8, 2020.
