Sherwood T. Lunsted

Sherwood T. Lunsted, 83, Past President of Northern Solano Association of Realtors, co-owner of United Realty for over 20 years, before retiring in 2007, died Oct. 30. A Past President of Toastmasters and Board Member for Meals on Wheels had resided in Fairfield 44 years since his first retirement in 1975 from USAF as a SMSgt. He was veteran of Vietnam.Survived by his longtime loving companion, Nancy Muto Reublin, three sons and four grandsons.Celebration of Life service, Thursday 11 a.m., Nov. 14, Bryan-Braker Funeral Home with reception to follow. Burial with full Military Honors will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon. For a complete obituary please go to www.bryanbraker.com.
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2019
