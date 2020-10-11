1/1
Simeon Timothy Trotter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Simeon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Memorial Service for Simeon Timothy Trotter will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Bayside Church Midtown, 2225 19th Street, Sacramento. Viewing will take place Wednesday evening, October 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Burial will be private at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery.Simeon passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born September 23, 1977 in Fairfield, CA to Andy and Shirley Trotter.Simeon was raised in Vacaville. He attended Jepson Junior High, Vacaville High School and graduated from Will C. Wood. He swam on his school teams and received a 2nd Degree Black Belt in Taekwondo. He graduated from university with his MBA and went on to work in financial consulting for 18 years.His proudest achievement was the birth of his twins, Austin and Arya. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and son. For the last two years he took time off from consulting to stay home with the twins. Simeon leaves to cherish him his wife, Andrea; twins: son, Austin and daughter, Arya; parents, Andy and Shirley Trotter; mother-in-law, Sally Wilson; brother, Marcus Williams; uncle, Earl; and aunts, Ollie Mae and Wilhelmina, He also leaves behind a host of extended family and close friends.He was preceded in death by his brother, A. Demond Trotter and many extended relatives.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/mvu5t-fundraiserFuneral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com.
W00147990-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
(707) 446-3233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporter.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Vaca Hills Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved