A Memorial Service for Simeon Timothy Trotter will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Bayside Church Midtown, 2225 19th Street, Sacramento. Viewing will take place Wednesday evening, October 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Burial will be private at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery.Simeon passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born September 23, 1977 in Fairfield, CA to Andy and Shirley Trotter.Simeon was raised in Vacaville. He attended Jepson Junior High, Vacaville High School and graduated from Will C. Wood. He swam on his school teams and received a 2nd Degree Black Belt in Taekwondo. He graduated from university with his MBA and went on to work in financial consulting for 18 years.His proudest achievement was the birth of his twins, Austin and Arya. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and son. For the last two years he took time off from consulting to stay home with the twins. Simeon leaves to cherish him his wife, Andrea; twins: son, Austin and daughter, Arya; parents, Andy and Shirley Trotter; mother-in-law, Sally Wilson; brother, Marcus Williams; uncle, Earl; and aunts, Ollie Mae and Wilhelmina, He also leaves behind a host of extended family and close friends.He was preceded in death by his brother, A. Demond Trotter and many extended relatives.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/mvu5t-fundraiserFuneral
arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com
