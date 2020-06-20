Soon Yee Kim--mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to multiple Vacaville residents--passed away on June 16, 2020 at San Miguel Villa, an assisted living facility in Concord. She was 89 years old. Soon Yee is survived by her siblings, Tae-woong Kim and Ta-rim Kim; her daughters, Hyemi (Luis) Tamariz and Hye-ran (Doo-hwe Kim) Yoon; her grandchildren, Yoon-sun Kim, Luis A. Tamariz, Young-hyun Kim, and Ruby Tamariz; and her great-grandchildren, Victoria Tamariz, Sofia Tamariz, You-chan Song, and So-yoon Na. Soon Yee was born on June 20, 1930, to a Korean family working in Himeji, Japan, during the Japanese occupation of Korea. After the end of WWII, Soon Yee's family returned to the Republic of Korea. On May 5, 1954, she married Sang-ki Yoon and in time raised three children in the city of Busan. In 1989, she moved to the United States to help care for her American grandchildren living in Vacaville. While in Vacaville, she was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She later resided in Oakland and became a U.S. citizen in 1996.Soon Yee was a very hard-working and kind woman who met the many challenges of 20th-century Korea with selflessness and grace. She never faltered in meeting her duties to family. Her loved ones will remember her living as a devout Catholic, striving every day to show gratitude to God, and trusting in the power of prayer. A memorial service in honor of Soon Yee will be held at a later date.