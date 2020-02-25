The Reporter Obituaries
Stanley Eugene Thompson Obituary
On Saturday, Feb. 1, Stanley Eugene Thompson, loving father of three daughters, son, brother and friend, passed away at age 63 after a brief illness. Stan was born on July 14, 1956 to Lawton and Julia Colleen Thompson. He was a lifelong Vacaville resident and worked as a journeyman carpenter for 43 years.Stan was preceded in death by his father, Lawton, and brother, William (Billy) Thompson. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer, Kimberly, and Jessica Thompson; mother, Colleen Thompson; sister, Tracey (Thompson) Passmore; brother-in-law, Dan Passmore, and nephews, Ryan and Garrett Passmore.A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m., at McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St., Vacaville.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020
