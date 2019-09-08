|
|
Stephen "Steve" LeRoy Hausler, 61, of Bastrop, TX, passed away at home Aug. 28.He loved being a dad more than anything else in the world. He was a caring, loving father who would do anything and everything to give his children a great life. He took on roles as a foster parent and youth sports coach in order to provide support to other children who needed a father around. If one of the youth leagues in Vacaville, needed a coach, he stepped in, coaching baseball, football, basketball, and was a founder of the Vacaville Wrestling Club.He enjoyed Texas sunsets, hiking with his dogs along the Colorado River, and live Texas country music at the Back 9 Bar and other local venues. He took great pride in owning his own business, TEAM Solutions, where he was able to serve his customers in the mechanical engineering industry.Born in Pasadena, CA, to William and Ruth Hausler, on Oct. 5, 1957, he moved home to Texas as soon as he could.He is survived by his father, William; his siblings, Michael, Timothy, and Brenda; his sons, Raymond, William, Anthony, and Zachary; his daughters, Erin, Crystal, and Hannah, and his grandchildren, Taelor, Dominique, Delani, Malek, Destiny, Greta, Emma, Stephen, Elizabeth, Jacolby, Tammryn, Billy, Clayton, Brianna, TuMauri, Maceo, Sophia, and Anthony. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth.Visitation was Sept. 3, at 10 a.m., with a service beginning at 11 a.m., at Providence Funeral Home, 2019 Hwy 71 E., Bastrop, TX.
W00136180-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 8, 2019