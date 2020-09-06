Steven Christopher Wink suddenly passed away at the age of 60 on August 19th, 2020. Steve was born in Fairfield, CA on August 13, 1960 to Betty and Franklin Wink. Steve was the oldest of four children; Robin, his twin, Karen and Dave. He grew up in Fairfield and graduated from Fairfield High in 1978. Steve attended Solano Community College until he was hired with PG&E in 1983. This year was 37 years with the company. He married Kimberly Handy in 1985 in Fairfield. Steve loved to be surrounded by his family and his three dogs. He enjoyed fishing and golfing. For his 60th birthday his girls gave him a round at Edgewood in South Lake Tahoe. He later told them it was the best birthday weekend and he golfed terribly. He was full of love, useless information, and one-liners that made everyone laugh. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kim Wink; his daughters, Lauren, Megan, and Haley; his grandson, Cade, mother, Betty and siblings, Robin, Karen and Dave; as well as in laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held for Steve at a later date. Due to the fires and to COVID-19 finding a way to honor Steve has been challenging. Thank you to PG&E family and to the community for the support to The Wink Family.





