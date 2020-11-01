On Sunday, October 25, 2020, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend Steve Henson passed at home with his family by his side.Steve was dedicated to his family and always put them first. He married Kristen Comstock and together they raised 2 sons, Mathew and Travis. He cherished the love of his twin grandsons.Steve had many passions, including music and playing drums for local bands, tending his plumeria trees, and technology. He had a true love for life and was always looking forward to tomorrow. He retired from NorthBay Healthcare as a Systems Engineer in 2015 after 30 years in the healthcare system. He was a kind and patient man and always encouraged others to do their best.Steve was preceded in death by his step parents, Joe Trent & Patricia Henson. He is survived by his wife, Kristen; children, Mathew (Tiffany) and Travis; grandsons, Benjamin and Elliot; parents, Johnny Henson and Alta Berniece Trent; brother, Dana; sisters, Michelle Muller and Kimberly Hill; best friend Rick Sylvestri; and many others. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to NorthBay Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
are encouraged.W00148630-image-1.jpg