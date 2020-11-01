1/1
Steven Wayne Henson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday, October 25, 2020, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend Steve Henson passed at home with his family by his side.Steve was dedicated to his family and always put them first. He married Kristen Comstock and together they raised 2 sons, Mathew and Travis. He cherished the love of his twin grandsons.Steve had many passions, including music and playing drums for local bands, tending his plumeria trees, and technology. He had a true love for life and was always looking forward to tomorrow. He retired from NorthBay Healthcare as a Systems Engineer in 2015 after 30 years in the healthcare system. He was a kind and patient man and always encouraged others to do their best.Steve was preceded in death by his step parents, Joe Trent & Patricia Henson. He is survived by his wife, Kristen; children, Mathew (Tiffany) and Travis; grandsons, Benjamin and Elliot; parents, Johnny Henson and Alta Berniece Trent; brother, Dana; sisters, Michelle Muller and Kimberly Hill; best friend Rick Sylvestri; and many others. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to NorthBay Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are encouraged.
W00148630-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporter.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved