Stormie Lynn (Isnor) Johnston, passed away peacefully after a long struggle with Alzheimer's, at age 78 on March 17, in Woodland. She was born on Oct. 4, 1940 in Sacramento, to the late Anna Ione Sparks and the late Mason Charles Isnor. She grew up in Colfax, attending a one room school for her early education. Her beloved grandma, Gertrude Black, helped raise her.She was a 1959 graduate of Vacaville High School. Stormie married Brian Lloyd Johnston, June 11, 1960 in Reno, NV. She worked during the beginning years of their marriage as a dental assistant helping to put Brian through college. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Sunshine Johnston, and brother, Harry Mason Isnor (Katie). Stormie is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Mozelle Gorohoff, Telene Dawn Johnston, and Julie Starshine Johnston (Steve); her sons, Lloyd Brannan Johnston (Lisa), Ben Nicholas Johnston (Amber), and Robert Brian Johnston; sister, Lorraine Pulido (Hank), and brother, Richard Mason Isnor (Anna); her nine grandchildren were the joys of her life, Eric Gorohoff (Claire), Amy Gorohoff, Aleksandr Gorohoff, Nicole Johnston, Natalie Johnston, Ashley Sabbagh, Brittney Sabbagh, Kaylee Sabbagh, and Ellie Johnston, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a Sunday school teacher for many years, her adoring young students called her "Sister Stormie" and she loved her role. Stormie was not only a mom to her seven children, but to so many others whom she cared for during her life. She volunteered at the Festival of the Trees in Vacaville. Stormie also loved writing and directing "Road Shows", plays that traveled from church to church when she lived in Sandpoint, ID (always winning first place!). She ran the LDS food booth at Fiesta Days, as well as the food booth at the Bonner County Fair in Idaho.Friends and family can pay their respects at the memorial service on Saturday, March 30 from 2 to 4 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 311 Alamo Drive, Vacaville, CA 95688.

W00129880-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from Mar. 22 to Mar. 30, 2019