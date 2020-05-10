Susan "KATHY" Bergman was born on July 27, 1947 in San Diego, CA. She married her high school sweetheart, Steven Bergman on June 10, 1967. Her son, Erik, was born in 1971 followed by her two daughters, Heather and Jennifer. Kathy was known for her incredible work ethic and integrity. She loved her students at Fairmont Elementary, where she taught for over 30 years. She was a daughter, wife, mom, friend, Brownie leader, Bobby Sox coach, teacher, administrator, and community volunteer. But her favorite title was Noni. Nothing made her smile bigger than her seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.Kathy fought a long battle with Alzheimer's and taught us that even when you lose your memory you still have the capacity to give and to love. Kathy passed away on March 21, 2020.We love you Noni!





