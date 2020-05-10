Susan "Kathy" Bergman
Susan "KATHY" Bergman was born on July 27, 1947 in San Diego, CA. She married her high school sweetheart, Steven Bergman on June 10, 1967. Her son, Erik, was born in 1971 followed by her two daughters, Heather and Jennifer. Kathy was known for her incredible work ethic and integrity. She loved her students at Fairmont Elementary, where she taught for over 30 years. She was a daughter, wife, mom, friend, Brownie leader, Bobby Sox coach, teacher, administrator, and community volunteer. But her favorite title was Noni. Nothing made her smile bigger than her seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.Kathy fought a long battle with Alzheimer's and taught us that even when you lose your memory you still have the capacity to give and to love. Kathy passed away on March 21, 2020.We love you Noni!


Published in The Reporter on May 10, 2020.
2 entries
May 10, 2020
have wonderful, fond memories of teaching with Kathy. For several years, we were 'buddy teachers.' My class of 4th graders and her 1st graders had many activities together, including several traditional Thanksgiving feasts. She was wonderful to work with and had such patience with the children. I will miss her smile and vitality.
Tim Yearnshaw
Coworker
May 10, 2020
I admired Kathy as a person, community contributor, teacher, and friend. Full of grace. Full of kindness. I am a better person for having had her in my life.
Nancy Miller
