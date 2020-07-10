Susan "Sue" Diane Ivanich, 71, passed away on July1, 2020 in Vallejo, CA. She was born on March 22, 1949 to Steven and Minnie Castleberry in Lonoke, AR. She was the oldest of four sisters. Sue enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, shopping for antiques, watching TV series, and keeping up with her outdoor garden of succulents and plants. Although she was born in Arkansas, she moved to Vallejo, CA at a young age where she attended school and graduated from Hogan High in 1967. She later welcomed two children into the world, Monique and David Ott who brought light into her life. On December 10, 1998 she married Richard "Rich" Ivanich in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, at which time she gained four stepchildren: Debbie, Richard, Anthony, and Heather, and they remained happily married for 22 loving years. Sue worked for the city of Vacaville for 25 years before retiring.Survivors include her husband Rich Ivanich of Vacaville, CA; her two children Monique (Ricky) Rojas and David Ott; three stepchildren, Debbie (Rick) Christian, Anthony Ivanich and Heather (Dean) Douglas; two sisters, Jo Ann Miller and Cathy (Ben) Espinoza; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Steven and Minnie Castleberry; her sister, Jennie Becker, and stepson Richard Ivanich.Sue was a beloved wife, mom, sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma and friend. She was a beautiful and loving person with a bright personality and brought happiness to many. She touched many lives with her generosity and willingness to help anyone who needed it. Sue will be missed dearly by her family and friends. "I'll hold you in my heart until I hold you in heaven."A private family memorial will be held.