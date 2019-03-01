|
"Susie" Kimball passed away unexpectedly in Vacaville.A California native, Susie was born in Palo Alto. She attended primary schools in Palo Alto, Foothill Jr. College and graduated from Chico State where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She gained many friendships during her life and found keeping in touch very important. She worked for Hyatt Hotels, Oracle and DPR Construction.She is survived by sisters, Clara McLaughlin of Vacaville, Joan Minney of Boulder, CO, Carol Kimball of Novato, and a brother, Harry Kimball of San Diego.Susie had a fondness to her animals so a donation if you wish, may be made in her name to your local SPCA. A private memorial will be arranged by the family at a later date.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 1, 2019