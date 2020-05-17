A leader - bright, kind, accomplished and passionate; a generous spirit and a loyal friend while being humble and unassuming; this was Suzanne.Suzanne grew up in Vacaville, attending Alamo Elementary, Willis Jepson Junior High, and Vacaville High School where she was involved in Leadership, graduating in 1968. She continued her education at UC Davis, receiving a BS in Biology in 1972 and teaching credentials in 1973.Suzanne's first teaching job was in Riverside, CA, but after three years she returned to Vacaville to teach at Will C. Wood Junior High School in the Science Department. Once again Suzanne was in leadership roles including student government and numerous student activities. During summer breaks she worked for the City of Vacaville, overseeing summer programs in the Recreation Department. Suzanne was passionate about educating children in all capacities.As Department Chair, Suzanne led the Science Department as it transitioned from a junior high into a senior high school. Suzanne guided Will C. Wood's Science Department as the school became a leader in cutting-edge science. She was committed to science education and was involved with district, county, state, and national science programs. She was responsible for bringing in thousands of dollars in grants to augment the curricula for the school and district. Under Suzanne's direction, Environmental Education, city-wide Earth Day, and endangered species awareness programs became part of the school curricula. Serving on district and city committees, Suzanne was involved with sciences, inter-disciplinary studies, and later administration. She was involved with UC Davis Ag in the Classroom, wrote curricula for textbooks, and ran workshops within the region and for state and national conferences.Suzanne served as a Mentor Teacher for Vacaville Unified School District. After receiving an administrative credential from CSU Sacramento, she secured a position as an Assistant Principal at Will C. Wood where she remained until her retirement in 2010. Suzanne was well-respected by staff, parents, and students. A dedicated educator, influencing and inspiring thousands, she was recognized throughout her exemplary educational career with awards and appreciation events within VUSD as well as state science organizations.Suzanne was an accomplished pianist and loved to sing. She cherished her precious pets, from Osa the shepherd and Cricket the cat to Bubba the bulldog and Theo the pug. She was an enthusiastic traveler who toured much of the world, returning with treasures to bestow.Suzanne was a voracious reader, and she enjoyed growing roses, watching musicals, and attending the theatre and ballet. Suzanne was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, niece, and friend. She was predeceased by her parents George and Louise Weisker. She is survived by her sister, Kathy Noonan (Jim), brother, Art Weisker (Sandra), niece, Caity Noonan, nephews, Patrick Noonan, Chris Weisker, and Matt Weisker, and by an amazing circle of devoted friends who considered her family. Suzanne will be long remembered with love and admiration by those whose lives she touched both personally and professionally.Donations may be made to the Vacaville Public Education Foundation or to a charity of choice.At Suzanne's request, private services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Reporter on May 17, 2020.