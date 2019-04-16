Sylvia B. Cumming Shively beloved wife, mother, friend, and the second to last living member of Sherry Club, passed away at home on April 6. Sylvia was born on July 7, 1920, in London, England to Sarah and Charles Brookman. She attended Selhurst Grammar School for Girls in Norbury, England. After completing secretarial school in London, she was employed as the personal secretary for Professor Alfred Pippard at London's Imperial College of Engineering.During WWII, Sylvia met George Cumming at a tea dance in London. In 1947, she left family and friends in England to marry George Cumming in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. They made their first home in Vancouver, B.C. In 1948, they immigrated to California, living in Burlingame and Redwood City before moving to Vacaville, in 1958. While raising four children and two Labrador Retrievers, Sylvia was active in community organizations, including The Saturday Club, Sorority, Monte Vista School Library volunteer and PTA, Intercommunity Hospital Guild and Candystripers, Vacaville's Blood Bank Drive, GVCC Women's Golf, Cub Scout and Brownie troop leader, and Vice-President of Sherry Club. After George's death in 1974, Sylvia worked as a teller at Vaca Valley Bank and played golf at GVCC. Sylvia met Alfred Shively on the golf course and married him in 1980. In retirement they enjoyed snow ski trips, golf, and entertaining their grandchildren.Sylvia cherished time with her family and friends, reading, gardening, playing bridge, dancing, ocean walks, and the beauty of nature. She welcomed stray cats and visiting wildlife to her garden. Sylvia was the wife of the late George C. Cumming and the late Alfred C. Shively; sister of the late John Brookman; aunt to the late Ingrid Rogers; mother of Carolyn (Steve) Garcelon, Kenneth Cumming, Holly Nordhues, Lisa Cumming, and Daniel (Shari) Shively; grandmother of Lauren (Adrian) Medina, Michael (Sandy) Shively and Gillian Shively; great-grandmother of Maddox and Skylar Medina, Madelyn Shively, and Carter Bruguier. Sylvia requested no services.She supported charities that benefitted animals and humanitarian aide. Donations may be made in Sylvia's name to the SPCA of Solano County (solanospca.com); Southern Poverty Law Center (splcenter.org); or (doctorswithoutborders.org). An old Spanish saying "When you came into the world everyone welcomed you with smiles. Live your life so that when you leave, everyone is crying".

