Ted Brasier, 73, a 32-year resident of Vacaville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on Oct. 3. He was born in Richmond, CA to Roy and Janice (Haywood) Brasier. Ted grew up in the Richmond/San Pablo area and attended Riverside Elementary in Richmond, Bayview Elementary and Walter T. Helms Jr. High School in San Pablo. He was a student at Richmond Union High School from September 1961 until his senior year in December 1963, at which time his parents moved the family to Rover, AR, where he attended Plainview School until his graduation in May 1964.When he was 14 years old, Ted met Marcia Stalker through their mutual love of horses. They became fast friends and began 'going steady". After graduation from Plainview School, he immediately returned to Richmond to reunite with his best friend and love of his life, Marcia. They married May 1, 1965.Ted began his work career in June 1964, working in the Berkeley area until March 18, 1968, at which time he began his career as an officer in the Animal Services Department for Contra Costa County. He became an Officer Supervisor Nov. 1, 1981, then worked his way up to Chief of Operations, and then Chief. During his Animal Services career, Ted became a Certified Firearms Instructor after attending a Specialized School in Advanced Firearms Instructional Techniques (P.O.S.T. Certified) under the sponsorship of the Stockton Police Department in cooperation with the US Department of Justice FBI. He also held the title of Livestock Expert, and completed the National Horse Abuse Investigators School under the Animal Protection Division of the American Humane Association. Ted served as the Deputy Director of the Animal Services Department from March 1, 1998, to March 28, 2003, at which time he retired after 35 years of County service. Over the course of his life, Ted's greatest pastime was his love for horses. Ted and Marcia's dream was to live in the country to have their horses at home. They bought acreage in Vacaville in 1987 where he raised Quarter Horses and Paint Horses. Ted broke, trained, rode, showed and judged Arabians, Morgans, Appaloosas, Quarter Horses and Paint Horses. He put in countless hours at the barn training his students and was often seen at shows cheering on his students and supporting anyone who needed it. He was always full of free advice and always shared his infectious smile with everyone.Other than showing horses, Ted's second favorite pastime was his trips to Maui. He also enjoyed riding the ferry to Oracle Park to watch the Giants play baseball, walking the beach and Boardwalk at Santa Cruz, and in the Winter, going to Cisco Grove to go tobogganing in the snow.Ted and Marcia have two children, daughter, Michelle Renee, and son, James Eric. In June 1992, they welcomed their granddaughter (and Ted's namesake) Teddi-Lynne Solberg. To Ted, she was the best gift in life and most valued horse show student.Ted was preceded in death by his father, Roy; mother, Janice, and sister, Vicki King.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marcia; daughter, Michelle (Brasier) Bell; son, James; granddaughter, Teddi-Lynne (Solberg) Harrington, and "grandson", Michael Harrington; sisters, Betty Decious and Cathy Brasier, numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and his longtime best friend, Jay (Mindy) Plunkett.At Ted's request, a Celebration of Life will be held with balloons and in Hawaiian attire. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Vacaville Opera House, 560 Main St., Vacaville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.The family would like to thank Yolo Hospice for their excellent care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the for Brain Cancer Research.
Published in The Reporter from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2019