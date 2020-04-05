|
Ted Lewis Cartwright, Jr. passed on March 24 at home in Vacaville after a valiant battle against cancer.Ted was born in Ravenna, Ohio on January 3, 1942 to Marie and Ted Cartwright, Sr. After graduating from Ravenna High School, he joined the US Air Force, serving 20+ years. Ted served in Germany, England and Alaska before retiring as a Master Sgt. at Travis AFB. Ted then worked for the US Postal Service for 23 years, starting as a Letter Carrier in Concord, California before rising to the rank of Station Manager at Franklin Substation Post Office in Napa, California. Camping and road trips were a favorite pastime, especially the Oregon coast. He also enjoyed volunteering his time in support of the marching band at Will C Wood HS. Survivors include his wife, Colleen; daughters, Pamela Swearengin (Darryl), Marie Barber (James), Tiffany Rafferty (Eric) and son Jason Andre (Jill). He leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind 2 brothers and 4 sisters. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him. The family will have a private service. A public memorial will be held at a later date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please seems donations in Ted's name to the WCW Band and Orchestra Association, PO Box 901, Vacaville, California 95696.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 5, 2020