05/08/1932 - 06/13/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Teodora Vidaurri, 87, of Vacaville, passed away on June 13.Born May 8, 1932 in Seguin, TX, she was the daughter of Fernando Fuentes and Pauline Fuentes.She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jesus Vidaurri; son, J.J. Vidaurri of Sacramento; brother, Fred Fuentes of Houston, TX; sister, Lela Hernandez of Seguin, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her daughter, Irma Flynn and son, Tony Vidaurri preceded her in death. Memorial services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Vacaville. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m., at Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery in Vacaville.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Reporter from June 21 to June 26, 2019
