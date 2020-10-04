Terry Lynn Rose, 66 of Vacaville, passed away peacefully on the morning of September 23, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. She was born in Anchorage, AK on March 19, 1954 to Howard Coghill Jr. and Leota Lawson Coghill.Terry was a loving wife, mother, daughter and friend to many. She had a great sense of humor and a zest for life. In her spare time, she and her husband Lloyd enjoyed long motorcycle rides, spending time on the coast, bike riding and going to the mountains to fish. She was active in AA and had over 17 years of sobriety.After graduating from high school in Fairfield, she went on to study criminology at Solano Community College. She worked for the Napa Department of Corrections for 25 years and retired as a Sergeant.Terry is survived by her beloved husband, Lloyd; mother, Leota Lawson Coghill; beloved sister, Jackie Coghill; nephew, Zeb Coghill; and a host of extended family in Kentucky and Indiana.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Kelly McNaught and father, Howard Coghill.Funeral services were private and she was laid to rest at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel FuneralHome www.vacahillschapel.com
707-446-3233.W00147780-image-1.jpg