Thomas Christman lost his battle with cancer in April. He leaves behind two children, Laura Arrington and Matthew Christman and his two grandchildren, Michael Arrington Jr and Hailey Arrington. Tom was a loadmaster on C-141s for 20 years at Travis Air Force Base. After Tom retired he became a dedicated member of the Vaca Valley Radio Club and was proud to have the call sign of KE6MDM. Tom will be laid to rest on August 28, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. All friends, family, neighbors and club members are welcome to attend.





