|
|
Thomas O. Harlow, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, Family man and longtime Vacaville, California com- munity volunteer passed away from natural causes at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital on April
11, 2020 at the age of 86. With family by his side, it was only fitting for him to go to Heaven on
Holy Saturday.
As his many friends throughout the St Joseph Catholic Church & Vacaville community knew Tom was a devout Catholic. He was a 4th degree, life member of the Knights of Columbus, who honored him as Sir Knight Thomas Harlow, serving the Knights of Columbus for 58 years doing the Lord's work.
Thomas Oliver Harlow was born on May 14th, 1933 in Hyannis, Massachusetts to Oliver & Bridget Elizabeth Harlow. He played minor league baseball for the Boston Red Sox before join- ing the Air Force in 1951. Thomas married his sweetheart Martha Virginia Holbert on January
15th, 1955.
Tom became a Jet Aircraft Crew Chief & did Military tours in Langley AFB Virginia, Otis AFB Massachusetts, Kadena AFB Okinawa, Japan, Minot AFB North Dakota, Lockbourne AFB Ohio,
Travis AFB, California, both Korat AFB & Bangkok AFB in Thailand and lastly Castle AFB, California, where he retired from. Thomas & Mar- tha Harlow built a home in Vacaville, California in 1972 to finish raising their family. He retired from the Air Force in 1974, as Chief of Mainte- nance, after 23 years of service to his country.
U.S. Air Force Veteran, Chief Master Sargent, Thomas O. Harlow will be interned at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, Califor- nia. CMSgt Harlow was recognized with many military awards during the Vietnam War. Most notable are the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Outstanding Unit Award with Valor and the Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious service three times, first in 1965, again in
1969 with his First Oak Leaf Cluster & lastly in 1974 with his Second Oak Leaf Cluster.
While Tom had a second career at JC Penny after his Military service, then a third career in insurance, most people in Vacaville knew him best for his ongoing community service. Tom was a consistent volunteer for over four decades with church events, blood drives, charity events & fund raisers. He was well respected and admired by his good friends, coworkers & community who all considered him a good honest man, dependable friend & a caring person.
Mr. Harlow was survived by his wife of 65 years, Martha ""Marty"" Harlow. They had six wonderful children they loved very much, that carried forward with having great families. Tom is survived by six children, 14 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren, his sister in law Wilma Lord & nephew Nathan Holbert, all who loved & cherished him as a great role model, kind hearted & sweet father.
Children:
Jim & (Nancy) Harlow Kim & (Ron) Sutton Mary & (Rod) Spindler Mike & (Dot) Harlow Susie Rasmussen
Kevin & (Teresa) Harlow
Grand Children:
Shawn & (Jolene) Harlow Nikki & (Brian) Robbins Sami & (Dave) Anderson Mandi Spindler
Shannon & (Kimo) Lagapa-Talbott
Zack & (Jessica) Harlow
Grand Children: Melvin Rasmussen Michelle & (TC) McNally Michael Rasmussen Matthew Rasmussen Emily Harlow
Annalise Harlow Oliver Harlow Christopher Harlow
Great Grand Children: Callie Harlow
Lexi Harlow Delaney Harlow Tiffanie Robbins Taylor Robbins Hayden Anderson Maddox Anderson Bailey Anderson Morgan Anderson Baby Lagapa-Talbott
Thomas enjoyed all sports, having a special love for the San Francisco 49ers & Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed playing Rummy Cubes, Golf & Bowling with family, friends and in local leagues. He, & his wife Marty, traveled to many bowling championship events in the United States. In 2003 Tom Harlow was inducted to The United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame.
Friends and family alike agree this great man was loved and will be missed. His absence leaves a hole in our heart, but we're comfortable knowing he is bowling & playing golf in God's Kingdom. Our goal is to honor the great man he was, keep his memory in our hearts & contin- ue to have lives he would have been proud of.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a private viewing & burial will be held with immediate, local family only. A mass celebrating Tom's life
& contributions will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 1791 Marshall Road in Vacaville, and Military honors at his grave site, once the Covid-19 risk has passed & it is safe for all of Tom's family & community friends to gather in his honor. Dates & times will be set & announced later.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 16, 2020