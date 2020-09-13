Mr. Thomas John Carlozzi, age 83, of Vacaville, passed away Tuesday September 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 17, 1936 in Cleveland, OH.A viewing for the family will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Continued viewing for friends will begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 9:00 a.m. Thomas' burial with military honors will follow with a small raccolta of family at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. All funeral services will follow COVID-19 guidelines.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.comW00147340-image-1.jpg