1/
Thomas J. Carlozzi
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Thomas John Carlozzi, age 83, of Vacaville, passed away Tuesday September 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 17, 1936 in Cleveland, OH.A viewing for the family will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Continued viewing for friends will begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 9:00 a.m. Thomas' burial with military honors will follow with a small raccolta of family at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. All funeral services will follow COVID-19 guidelines.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com
W00147340-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Sep. 13 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Viewing
08:00 - 08:30 AM
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Viewing
08:30 - 09:00 AM
viewing for friends
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
(707) 446-3233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporter.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Vaca Hills Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved