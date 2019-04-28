|
Tom, a resident of Esparto, passed away Monday. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 7 at 2:30 p.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon. Following the services, a celebration of life will be held at Country Villa Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 26262 County Road 21A, Esparto. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Arrangements are under the care of McCune Garden Chapel. www.mccunechapel.com.
