The Reporter Obituaries
Thomas "Jerry" Lawson

Thomas "Jerry" Lawson Obituary
A Funeral service for Jerry Lawson, 84 of Vacaville, will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, at Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery. Wednesday evening, Dec. 18 there will be a viewing from 5 to 8 p.m., at Vaca Hills Chapel. Jerry passed away on Dec. 15. He was born in Oklahoma on March 30, 1935. Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
