Timothy J. Pena was born Sept. 9, 1938 to parents, Joseph and Florence Pena. A lifelong resident of Vacaville, Timothy graduated from Vaca High in 1956 an outstanding accomplished athlete. Tim joined the Army after high school and was stationed in New York. Tim worked for the United States Postal Service and after retirement went to Paradise Valley Golf Course. Tim then left to work and golf at Green Valley Golf Course until 2019.Tim is survived by his daughter, Anna Bandettini; sons, Joseph Pena, Paul Bandettini and John Esparza; grandchildren, Marcus Esparza, Alexandra Bandettini, Richard Esparza, William (Billy) Bandettini, Tatum (Pena) and Dominic Johnson, Aiden Pena; great-grandchildren, Carson Bandettini, Isabell, Silas and Callie Johnson, Jenna Franks, Zak Chrest, Tyler DePorto and Perry Lopez; sister, Virginia and Lee Kloppenburg; in-laws, Vivian Pena, Bob and Rose Duggar, Frank and Joann Cuellar; nieces and nephews, Kim, Stu, Gordon and Tom Clary, Cathy and Chuck Johnson, Curtis and Christine Duggar, David and Dayna Cuellar.Memorial donations may made in Timothy Pena's name to Vacaville Moose Lodge.Join us for a Celebration of Life, Saturday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m., at Vacaville Moose Lodge. Wear your favorite 49er shirt, SF Giants shirt or shorts. Visit Timothy Pena Facebook to RSVP.
W00135640-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24, 2019