Tribble Jean Barrett, age 88, passed away on April 4, 2020 at Northbay Hospital, Vacaville. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, retired Col. Lis S. Barrett Jr. in 2015. She is survived by her son and daughter, Jon and Judy Barrett.Born in Louisiana, she spent her early years in LeComte. She moved to Fort Worth, TX in her teens and graduated from high school at I.M. Terrell in 1950. Tribble went on to study nursing at Prairie View University and finished at Texas Southern where she became a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She met Lis Barrett after college and married, becoming an Air Force Military wife. The Barrett family moved frequently and with each new home base, Tribble continued her education and pursued many different interests and careers.She received her Masters in psychology from Fresno State and taught at Merced Junior College.In 1973 Tribble was awarded MILITARY WIFE of the YEAR.In Nebraska and Texas she was a boy's baseball team coach and a Boy Scout Troupe leader, supporting her son's youth activities and education.Tribble and family moved from Guam to Vacaville where Col. Barrett was Comptroller at Travis AFB until he retired in 1981. Tribble began a new and rewarding career in real estate, achieving her license and working with Roth and Miller.She enjoyed helping families find homes and made some life long friends in the process.She was very creative and skilled at sewing. Through out her life she made beautiful clothes, aprons, bedspreads and pillows for her family and friends. She made the BEST pound cake in the world!She was dedicated to her family and friends, always making us feel important and loved. Tribble was friendly, open minded, thoughtful and generous.She is interred with her husband at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.A memorial service to celebrate Tribble's life will be held at a later date. Friends and family will be notified.