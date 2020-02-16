|
|
Ulysses Lee Brownridge, Jr., passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, surrounded by his loving family. Ulysses was born on Oct 1, 1954 in Savannah, GA into a military family. Ulysses is survived by his lovely wife Karen; his children, Derek, Tiana, Terence and Ashley; his mother, Elizabeth, and his siblings, Avis and Daphne. Ulysses is preceded in death by Ulysses Lee Brownridge, Sr. (father), Hiram Brownridge (brother), and Janet Brownridge (sister). Ulysses proudly served in the United States Air Force for four years. Ulysses went on to work construction and retired as the Maintenance Supervisor for Balfour Beatty Communities working at Travis AFB. Ulysses' memorial service will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery located at 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, on Feb. 20, at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you make a donation to the .
W00141500-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2020