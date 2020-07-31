Velda Kakacek passed away peacefully at home on July 19, 2020.Velda was born to Peter and Lina Langland on February 4, 1931, in Chicago, IL. She often reminisced about her early years growing up on their primitive, rural family farm in Blue Island, IL. She would speak of a multitude of farm animals and she enjoyed working alongside her father in the fields, raising a variety of vegetables to sell at market. As a teen she also worked away from the farm in a small nearby city. Velda and her parents eventually migrated to Tucson, AZ. After completing school, she enjoyed a career as a Legal Secretary. Tucson is where she met John Kakacek, a pilot in the Air Force and soon to become her beloved husband of 48 years. As an Air Force wife in changing times she was exposed to a lot of movement in the first several years of their marriage. As John's military missions changed so did their location. They lived in Arizona, Nebraska, California, Florida, back to Arizona and eventually settled back in California. All the moves entailed driving two cars cross country with their four children in tow. Of all the places in which Velda lived she touted the Vacaville area as her favorite and enjoyed residence there for the last fifty years of her life. Velda was a strong and vibrant woman. Although she had several ailments, throughout the years, they never slowed her down. She was always first to get back in the game. Velda had so many good friends that she cherished, she felt she was truly blessed. She enjoyed parties, lunches and any other opportunity to spend time with her friends and family. Velda enjoyed communicating through greeting cards. She saved and would read the cards from her friends and family over and over again. She never threw a card away. She had a lot of love in her heart. Velda was an amazing mother. She raised four children often times by herself during the military years while her husband was away on duty. She has maintained a strong bond with all her children throughout the years. She will be dearly missed. Velda is preceded in death by her husband, John in 2008. She is survived by her four children, sons John Kakacek of Vacaville CA, Steve Kakacek of San Antonio TX, and Mike Kakacek of San Antonio TX; daughter, Linda Burke of Vacaville CA; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Due to the pandemic environment there will not be a public service for Velda but we're sure she would enjoy any good thoughts or prayers.