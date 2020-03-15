|
|
A longtime resident of Vacaville, Vera Boyd Godwin was born in Cleveland, TX to Annie Mathews and John Hart Wright on Feb. 3, 1922. She attended high school in Cleveland, graduating in the class of 1939. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hilton Boyd in 1976 and later by her second husband, Norman Alexander Godwin in 1989. She is survived by her nieces, Marjorie Ann French of Beaumont, TX and Randi Roberts of Midland, TX, and by her nephew, Dr. John David Wright of Houston, TX. She was a longtime member and active supporter of the Community Presbyterian Church of Vacaville, as well as a loyal supporter of the Vacaville Museum, having been a past president of the Museum Guild.Vera was a truly extraordinary person who loved life and adventure and traveled all over the world. She enjoyed many valued friendships, especially in Vacaville, and loved living there. Vera was an avid bridge player and played several times a week. She belonged to the same bridge club for 40 years. She proudly showed all who visited her the wonderful community of Vacaville along with the surrounding areas of Winters and of course her favorite, Napa Valley. Once she discovered the city of Ronda, Spain, you could not keep her away! Vera touched the lives of so many and was always happy and excited to see her friends and extended family. There was nothing she liked more than champagne brunches with her friends in Vacaville or spending time in Texas with her relatives. She was more like a sister than aunt to her nieces and nephew, and she would never allow any one of them to call her "Aunt Vera". That was just not her!A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 2 p.m., at the Community Presbyterian Church of Vacaville, the Rev. Kimberly Merrill officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Vacaville Museum Foundation, 213 Buck Ave., Vacaville, CA 95687, the Vascular Surgery Priority Fund, UCSF Foundation, P.O. Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145, or the .
W00142550-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Mar. 15 to Mar. 21, 2020