Verna died peacefully at the age of 90 Nov. 27 surrounded by love and her children.Verna was born in Weiser, ID to Esther and Henry Crim, July 13, 1929. Verna loved to paint and sew. Growing up with two sisters she eventually moved to Boise where she met and married George Wayne Brewer in 1950. After traveling the world while George was in the Air Force they settled in Vacaville where they raised their children and enjoyed life. She enjoyed golfing, summers spent in McCall, ID, working out at the gym, and enjoying their friends and family. Verna was a person that was warm and welcoming to all and was the adopted mother to many. To know her was to love her. She always had that million-dollar smile and was always the picture of grace and style. She enjoyed her evening glass of wine and would not miss entertaining the "Girls" at the Monday night gathering watching the Bachelor as they socialize. Mrs. Brewer was preceded in death by her husband, George; twin son, Robert, and her sister, Carmel Rankine. She is survived by sister, Doris Kammerer; four children, Cindy Brewer and husband Tom Dillon, Mark Brewer and his wife Cindy, Paula Almonte and husband Carl, the other twin, Bonnie Menges and husband Dale, and daughter-in-law, Kari Brewer. She had six grandchildren, Amber Dillon, Amie Brewer Page, Danny and Holly Brewer, Austin Almonte, and Barry Menges, and two great grandchildren, Avery and Jax Page.There will be a short service at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, on Dec. 16, at 1 p.m., with a Celebration of Life at the Opera House, 560 Main St., Vacaville following.
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 4 to Dec. 16, 2019