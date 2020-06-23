Vernon L. Sandusky, 75, of Vacaville, CA died May 20 attended by his wife of 39 years, Paula J. Sandusky. A private memorial service was held June 11, 2020 at Valley Church, Vacaville.Born in 1945 in Sioux City, IA, Vern was the middle son of Lowell and Verna Sandusky. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Central High before working his way through college to earn an electrical engineering degree from Iowa State University in 1967. He is survived by his children, Christine (Geddes) Arvizu and her husband Hugo of Vacaville, Katherine (Sandusky) Donoven and her partner Rick Rogers of Little Rock, AR, Michael Geddes and his wife Evi of Singapore and John Sandusky and his wife Dinah of Albuquerque, NM; his sister, Marilyn Keairns of Des Moines, IA; nine grandchildren, Joseph, James, Jacob Emma and Joshua Sandusky, Keith, Amanda and Sarah Donoven and Michelle Geddes; and a host of extended relatives.Vern wrote a column for the Vacaville Reporter for a number of years offering advice on a number of computer issues and used his carpentry skills to build a Little Library in his neighborhood. He enjoyed a good book, trying out a new recipe and researching his family's genealogy. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, Vern will be fondly remembered.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store