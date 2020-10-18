Vicki Oding, 74, passed away on the morning of October 10, 2020, in Vacaville, CA. She was born on July 12, 1946 in Oakland, CA. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Ruth Oding.Vicki will be remembered by many as a kind, compassionate, strong woman, who always went to bat for the underdog. Vicki was a born leader, and had taken an active role in leadership positions throughout her life. Her patience, dependability and willingness to lend a hand made her a valuable asset to any group.Vicki had a long career in the procurement field, both within the Federal Government and private industry. Vicki served as an excellent role model to her co-workers, and had received many awards highlighting her accomplishments.Vicki had many varied interests, including whaleboat rowing, softball, bowling, photography and travel. Vicki was an avid Oakland A's fan. Vicki had a deep love and compassion for all animals, which led her to start her own pet sitting business.Vicki has touched the lives of many, and will live on in the hearts of her many friends, including her closest companions, Kathy Fuller, Carmelita Velasquez, Karen Piotrowski and Leslie Decena. Thank you, Vicki, for being a part of our lives.Funeral services will be held at a later date.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel FuneralHome, 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com
.W00148230-image-1.jpg