Vincent B. Vazquez

Vincent B. Vazquez Obituary
a Mass of Christian burial for Vincent Vazquez, 93, of Vacaville, will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 350 Stinson Ave., Vacaville. He will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery in Fairfield. Wednesday evening, Jan. 8, there will be a viewing and rosary from 5 to 8 p.m., at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road, Vacaville. Mr. Vazquez passed away on Jan. 2, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Jalisco, Mexico on April 5, 1926. Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home. 446-3233, www.vacahillschapel.com.
W00140180-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
