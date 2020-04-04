|
Vacaville native Walter Wren passed away peacefully in his home in the early morning of March 14, at the age of 76. He graduated from Vacaville High in 1962 where he enjoyed playing football. He attended Chico State and Sacramento State where he received his Bachelor's degree. In Disneyland he fell in love with a gal, they both commuted back and forth for at least a year before they decided to get married.Walter was in the Army National Guard for six years as a staff sergeant E6 (motor pool) and the Air National Guard. Throughout the years he had various hobbies including playing golf, hunting waterfowl, fishing, collecting California and Nevada hunting/fishing licenses. One hobby he especially liked was buying and selling Model A cars (yet he loved his GTO)! He was a long time member of the "Do Nothing Club" at the Heritage House.After he retired from teaching 30+ years he traveled extensively. His favorite cruises were the Baltic Sea, British Isles, Alaska, Mexico and Hawaii. One of his most memorable trips was to Belize in 2018, he wanted to go back to see more. When you talked about going hunting, he was always ready to go to Alabama, Tulelake or Alberta Canada. His biggest treasure was his family. He enjoyed fishing at Hat Creek with his daughters in his cabin in the woods (his RV). Walter and his beloved wife, Shirley, were happily married for 54 years. It didn't matter if they were taking a weekend trip, watching TV, football games, or Sunday dinner, he just loved spending time with his wife, Shirley, daughters, Christy/Mike, Donna, DeAnn, his grandson, Nicholas/Jerrica, his great granddaughters, Everly and Ember as well as extended family and friends. Walter also loved his dogs, Bama and Princess, all of his dogs were special yet his best hunting partner was Banjo.Besides just being with friends and family, the highlights his last year were his many family weekend trips to Monterey, Point Reyes, the Rogue River and seeing the wild horses in Nevada.He was well loved and will be missed. The family sends special "Thank you" to Dr. Shahmir, Sutter Hospice & Creekside Dialysis for their compassion and loving care.Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, the services for Walter have been delayed and will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Reporter from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020