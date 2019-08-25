|
Walter was born in Long Beach, CA to Walter and Rose Michaels in 1931 and spent most of his younger years in Hayward, and St. Louis, MO. He joined the Air Force and served for 30 years. Reaching the rank of CMSgt in 1979. While stationed at Lowry AFB, he met the love of his life and life-long partner, Jo Ann, and they were married on Dec. 2, 1955 in Lakewood, CO, they were married for 63 ½ years. From this union came Steve and Lynnette Michaels. After retiring from the military, he worked for Chevron in Richmond, for 18 years before retiring a second time.Walter lived in Vacaville from 1974-2002, then spent seven years in Sparks, NV before returning to Dixon. He was a member of the Lakewood Mountair Volunteer Fire Dept. in Colorado and a Lifetime Member of the Colorado Aurora Elks Lodge #1921 and Vacaville Masonic Lodge. Walter is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; son, Steve Michaels; daughter, Lindy and son in law, Raymond Hoskins; granddaughters, Nichole and Jessica Hoskins, and sister Rosemarie Winnie.Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 30 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at McCune Garden Chapel with services to follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be with full Air Force Honors at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a loving donation to The either online or mail to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in memory of Walter G. Michaels.
Published in The Reporter from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2019