Walter W. (TREY) Weir III


05/27/1958 - 09/06/2019
Walter W. (TREY) Weir III Obituary
Walter W. Weir III (TREY) ~"Life is Always Worth Living!"I was born on May 27, 1958 I was adopted and raised by my loving parents, Judge Walter and Betty Weir Jr, both deceased and sister, Kathy also deceased. I grew up in Vacaville and graduated from Vacaville High School, "Go Bulldogs!". I was a nationally recognized award winning photographer for The Reporter, a volunteer fireman, held a degree in Mortuary Science, self-employed businessman owning several hotdog stands in San Francisco, co-founder of Creekside Dialysis Support Group, 34 years of sobriety, and 14 YEARS on dialysis.I was blessed to have met my soulmate, the love of my life, my husband, Alex. We were together 22 years and happily married for 15. We loved traveling to Hawaii, Cozumel, Cancun, Tahiti, and Cook Islands. I love playing with my dogs, Hercules and OC. Love spending time with my family and friends during our gatherings and reunions. I enjoy listening to music, watching movies, dancing, gardening, skiing, boating, and traveling to Antarctica, Africa, and Europe. I LOVE my Raiders! Just Win Baby!---Trey died Sept. 6, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He is survived by Alex, his soulmate and loving husband, and fur babies Hercules and OC. His celebration of life is on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m., at the Presbyterian Community Church on 425 Hemlock St. Donations will be accepted at the Church for Trey.
W00136510-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Sept. 12 to Sept. 21, 2019
