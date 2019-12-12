|
Wanda L. Frizza, nee Jones, passed away on Dec. 7. She was born in Renton, WA on Aug. 31, 1954 to Robert and Dorothy Jones. She was a Vacaville resident, graduating from Vacaville High School.A Funeral service for Wanda will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Solano Valley Church, 1307 Oliver Road in Fairfield. She will be laid to rest at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
