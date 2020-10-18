On September 29, 2020 we lost our beloved mom and nana, Wanda Lee Palomo. Her pride and joy were her sons, Dale (deceased), Ric, Johnny (Andi) and her grandchildren, Lexi and Keoni who she loved unconditionally. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Ettie Lawrence; sibilngs, Nita, Wilma, Gene, and Wayne; nephews, Rob and Tommy; and niece, Juliette.She was born in Arkansas and later the family moved to Oklahoma. They didn't have running water or electricity, but she had great fun running around exploring caves with her younger sister, Wilma. She was never nostalgic about Oklahoma, but she was always struck by how beautiful the dogwood trees were! During the Dust Bowl era the family moved to California, and she said it was a total shock! The common expressions they used were unrecognizable to Californians; also, the children would often tease my mom and her sisters for their flour sack dresses. Undaunted, she LOVED California and never looked back!As a single mother she raised her three sons by herself, working low-wage jobs cleaning houses, and doing peoples' ironing. Later she got a job at the onion factory in Vacaville. She was one of the early women who who started doing a job that was previously only held by men. The jobs were typically harder, but the work season lasted longer and that was important to her. Even though she only weighed about 120 pounds she felt she should have the same opportunities as any of the men.Our mother's education didn't go beyond the sixth grade and she never took a college course on feminism or diversity, but she practiced those ideas in real life practical ways. She was determined to make her own decisions and be the kind of woman she wanted to be. She had friends of every race and possessed a curiosity and interest in different cultures and faiths.She worked to pass those ideas and values on to her children and grandchildren.While most of the people in her age group were fans of the big band era, she liked the contemporary artists. She was crazy about Mick Jagger, Otis Redding and later Prince. One of her favorite things to do was to go out dancing with her sister and later with her niece, Brenda, and everyone knew not to mess with her when she was getting ready to go dancing!Special thanks to VCRC staff and Vitas Hospice for all their love and care.Mom, save us a dance on the other side!