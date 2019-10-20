|
Wanda Lou Carter Turner passed away on Oct. 13, of Alzheimer's disease. She was born Sept. 3, 1941, to Gladys Mae Hedgecoth and Glade E. Carter in Middlesboro, KY., and raised in Lee County, Ewing, VA.Survived by her husband, Steven Lee Turner, of 55 years; daughter, Tammy Lynn Turner-Graft; son, Shawn Cary Turner; granddaughters, Hayley Maranda and Alexie Mae Graft; all of Oklahoma City, OK. Wanda, her husband, and children were residents of Vacaville, for 29 years before retiring to Oklahoma City in 2002. She retired after being employed for 27 years with the Nut Tree Association-Coffee Tree Restaurant of Vacaville.Wanda's principal hobby was genealogy. She was proud that she was descended from grandparents that had participated in our nation's early wars, including the American Revolution, the War of 1812, and the American Civil War (Confederate and Union). In addition to genealogy, she loved to travel. She visited most of the US, including Alaska and Hawaii, and the foreign countries of Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Mexico, Switzerland, and various Caribbean Islands.Preceded in death by parents and siblings, Carolyn Sue Massey of Port Orange, FL, Ernest R. Carter of LaFollette, TN, Eugene Carter of Indianapolis, IN, Euline "Mickey" Fenter of Lawton, OK, James Edward Carter of Knoxville, TN, James Marion Carter of Elgin, OK, Paul Carter of New Tazewell, TN, Pauline Lorton of Indianapolis, IN, and Wilma Jeanette Coker of Knoxville, TN.Entombment was held on Oct. 16, in the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery of Lawton, OK.
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 20, 2019